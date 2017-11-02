SUV stolen, then rolled on to Maple Ridge lawn

Late night theft from woman in downtown, Wednesday

A carjacking Thursday night ended almost as quickly as it began in downtown Maple Ridge. Police say that at about 11:50 p.m., a man stole a woman’s Ford SUV from the location of 124th Avenue and 224th Street.

The culprit took off in the vehicle but minutes later it crashed on to a lawn a short distance away on 124th Avenue and Laity Street. The car thief took off on foot but police nabbed a suspect two hours later.

“This was good old-fashioned police work,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. Police followed up with contacts and made and arrest. Police are preparing robbery charges.

Police won’t say if there were any injuries.

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal
Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

