Teen hit with baseball bat in New Westminster

Man allegedly chased a group of youths with the bat and struck one of them

New Westminster police are looking for witnesses after a teen was hit with a baseball bat and had to be taken to hospital.

Four youths were walking home at the 700 block of 20 Street last Friday around 8 p.m., when a car approached.

A soccer ball, belonging to one of the teens, “crossed paths” with the vehicle as it passed, police said.

The car stopped and a man got out of the passenger side. He allegedly chased the teens with a metal baseball bat.

“This is a gross overreaction on the part of the motorist,” said spokesman Sgt. Jeff Scott in a news release issued Monday afternoon. “We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.



