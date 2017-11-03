Traci Genereaux made a positive impression on her friends and teachers. (Facebook photo)

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Traci Genereaux is being remember for her love and compassion.

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Genereaux, who was last heard from May 29 in Vernon and reported missing June 9.

Related: Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

“In teaching her class, a poetry unit, I discovered that this young lady displayed the heart of a poet and she began to pour out words and feelings as if floodgates had opened,” said Bob Oldfield, who was vice-principal at Ellison Elementary in 2010/11.

“She gifted me a piece of her original poetry, a piece written about me, when we were both leaving the school at the end of the year, and I’ve always treasured it.”

Now retired, Oldfield has taught numerous students over his career, but Genereaux continues to make an impression.

“I was astonished in the sensitivity of her writing. There was a hidden depth of sensitivity,” he said.

Related: Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

Sister Kayla Genereaux is only a year apart from Traci.

“She was awesome. She was good hearted,” said Kayla.

“We were the best of friends. We did everything together.”

Traci had addiction challenges, but even then, Kayla insists her sister was respectful and refused to visit her infant niece when she was on drugs.

Kayla is urging everyone to remember her sister for the outgoing individual that she was.

“She loved to make people laugh and she was kind to people,” said Kayla.

Human remains were found on a 24-acre property near Silver Creek three weeks ago.

No one has been charged in connection to Genereaux’s death and the RCMP consider the case suspicious.

Related: Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to advance the investigation into Genereaux’s disappearance and death.

Anyone who has information about her activities leading up to and after May 29 can call 1-877-987-8477.


richard@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier
Next story
Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Just Posted

Grow-op has been lighting up Maple Ridge’s rural skies

Tantalus says they are installing blinds, as neighbours complain

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

October 2016 deaths of Hells Angel Robert Keith Green and Shaun Clary connected, says IHIT

Skinning rabbits at Abbotsford high school called ‘inappropriate’

Making Métis rabbit stew part of foods course

Langley property conceals illegal RV storage yard

Local RV owners are trying to find inexpensive storage for their vehicles.

Boy airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Emergency crews were on scene at the home in Aldergrove after the boy was burnt by boiling water

VIDEO: Authorities investigating footage of drone near Alex Fraser Bridge

Footage posted to YouTube shows a drone flying next to traffic and around bridge pillars and cables

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Chilliwack RCMP arrest three, seize drugs and weapons at downtown house

Nov. 1 raid came one week after possible home invasion at same address

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

Langley City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

Most Read