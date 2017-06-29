Teen with fentanyl-laced drugs arrested after speeding through red light

A teen who sped through a red light while trying to evade police in Abbotsford on Tuesday was arrested soon after and was found to be in possession of drugs that contain fentanyl.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department’s gang task force attempted to pull over the 17-year-old on Highway 11.

He failed to stop, ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic at a high speed, Bird said.

The teen parked the vehicle and was arrested a short time later.

He was charged today with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and breaching his conditions.

The teen cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the youth is involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Bird said the mandate of the APD gang task force is to focus on individuals involved in the conflict and to improve public safety through targeted enforcement.

This is the gang task force’s third arrest of a young man in three weeks, since the APD said details about gang arrests would become more prevalent.

Akshay Sachdeva, 18, was arrested on June 7, and Inderdeep Minhas, also 18, was arrested on June 14.

Anyone needing help or advice concerning gangs can email helpyouth@abbypd.ca or call 604-864-4777.