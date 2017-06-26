Temperature record set in Pitt Meadows

The hottest spot in Metro Vancouver Sunday was Pitt Meadows.

Residents took advantage of the sun Saturday and celebrated National Aboriginal Day at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge.

A weather warning for Metro Vancouver has ended after temperature records were broken in Pitt Meadows this past weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weekend was the first official one of summer in B.C. and scorching temperatures reflected that, with a special weather statement issued in advance.

Temperatures hit 32.5 C in Pitt Meadows on Saturday, a record for that day.

https://infogram.com/record_breaking_heat_in_bc_june_24

The hottest spot in B.C. was in Lytton at 36.5 degrees Celsius, beating out a record set in

The Lower Mainland didn’t escape the heat either with Lillooet hitting 35 degrees, Pitt Meadows hitting 32.5 degrees and Agassiz hitting 32.8 degrees and the mercury at Vancouver Harbour climbed to a record-breaking 27.6 degrees.

Port Alberni was the hottest spot on Vancouver Island with temperatures reaching 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The hottest spot in Metro Vancouver Sunday was Pitt Meadows, which hit 32.7 C. Abbotsford hit 31 C.

Temperatures are forecast to be lower this week, hovering between 22 and 24 in Pitt Meadows, maintaining that high Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud.