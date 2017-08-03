Temperature records broken across B.C.

The sun appeared pink through the haze over Maple Ridge Wednesday evening.

An intense heat wave broke maximum temperature records in communities all over B.C. on Wednesday, some going back 100 years, according to Environment Canada.

A ridge of high pressure over the southern portion of the province led to several days of temperature records.

Agassiz saw a high of 35.6 C on Aug. 2, compared to the previous record of 34.4 C in 1898.

Chilliwack saw a high of 35.6 degrees that same day, compared to a previous record of 32.8 degrees in 1927.

On the island, the Victoria Harbour area reached temperatures not seen since 1891.

Temperatures in the Lower Mainland are expected to sit between 25 and 30 C throughout the rest of this week.

Metro Vancouver maintains its air quality advisory for fine particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

The current air quality advisory in Maple Ridge is a seven rating, which is “high” health risk on the index.

The smoky skies are forecast to stick around for days, according to Environment Canada.

Yesterday, conditions were extremely smoky across the Lower Mainland, with the air quality index rising to 10 in the Central Fraser Valley, indicating a high health risk.