Tenant, landlord information session in Maple Ridge

The Residential Tenancy Branch has agreed to hear two tenants’ disputes of their evictions from Esme Manor in Maple Ridge.

MLA Lisa Beare is hosting a Tenant and Landlord Information Session on Thursday at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

“Due to recent eviction notices served in our community, we are hosting an information session for all tenant and landlords to learn about their rights and ask questions,” said Beare (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadodws).

Learn about how the law applies to landlords and tenants, eviction notices, rental agreements and leases, repairs and maintenance, rent increases, end a tenancy and applying for dispute resolution.

Outreach workers will be on site to assist with any applications needed, 6-8 p.m.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Housing, Residential Tenancy Branch, City of Maple Ridge, and Seniors Network for partnering with us on this important session,” Beare added.

Eviction notices have been served for the top floor, eight units, in the 22-unit building.

Tenants in three units tenants have stayed, unable to find other accommodations in their price range of $750 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Even though the challenge of the evictions was filed late, after a 15-day deadline, the Residential Tenancy Branch has agreed to give the tenants a hearing, which are scheduled for mid-October.

They had been ordered out by the end of July.