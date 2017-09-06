Tense times still on forest fire scene in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows firefighters were at 100 Mile House earlier this year.

There was a lot of smoke, but not much fire Tuesday evening in Pitt Meadows on Harris Road.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department said a small bark mulch fire at Meadows Landscape was extinguished quickly.

Firefighters in both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge remain on alert, however, as the long, hot summer continues into September with the forest fire hazard danger rating remaining at extreme.

Pitt Meadows fire chief Don Jolley said his department has postponed indefinitely the agricultural burning season in Pitt Meadows which usually runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 30.

That season allows farmers to burn off brush or slash on their fields. All other types of fires are banned year round in Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner said forest conditions on the West Coast are as dry as those in the Interior, where forests are less dense.

A fire ban remains in place throughout all of Maple Ridge, prohibiting any kind of campfire or fire of any kind.

“This is the time of year when we usually see the forest fires sit down,” Exner said.

But that hasn’t happened yet.