The heat is on again this weekend

If you thought the hot weather was over, think again.

Environment Canada has issued yet another special weather statement for the region, predicting temperatures in the low 30s inland by Sunday.

“An unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over British Columbia this weekend,” the statement says.

Not only will it be hot, but it could also be smoky.

A stagnant airmass, coupled with outflow winds, could mean wildfire smoke will make its way out to the coast, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 32 by Monday is places like Chilliwack and Abbotsford. They’ll only peak at 28 closer to the water in Vancouver.

The hot weather – which has already broken records throughout August and caused a spike in power consumption – is expected to last at least until Tuesday.