‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

A community in shock came together for a somber vigil Monday evening.

A few dozen people came to lay flowers and light candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s front door, paying respect to an officer who died in the line of duty earlier in the day.

READ: Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

A quiet, somber atmosphere hung in the air, as people took turns paying their respects.

One group arranged tea lights to spell out “RIP” and “APD” with a heart in between.

Abbotsford resident Himat Singh Dhaliwal said it took him several hours to absorb what had happened in his hometown.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m still shocked; it doesn’t make sense.”

When he heard the news, Dhaliwal phoned friends and family to check that they were safe.

Dhaliwal said he felt compelled to attend the vigil, after hearing about it on social media earlier in the day.

“I thought that it was very important for us to come together, to unite as a community in a very tragic time like this,” he said.

Dhaliwal said he works with the Abbotsford Police in organizing anti-gang events in west Abbotsford. The APD is an integral part of the community, he said.

“They’re out there fighting for us daily to make this community better, putting their lives on the lines, as you’ve seen what happened today.

“The worst [part] is that someone had the door open, waiting for someone to come home and that person is not coming home tonight – a father, a husband.

“It’s just sad,” Dhaliwal said. “There are no words.”

Another Abbotsford resident in attendance, Ward Baron, said he has caused local police “a lot of grief” over the years. The now-reformed man said he broke into tears almost immediately after hearing of the officer’s passing.

“They’re here to protect us, right? And he paid the ultimate price to try to keep our community safe.”

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Slain Abbotsford police officer identified
Next story
UPDATE: No serious injuries after three-vehicle Surrey crash

Just Posted

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

UPDATE: No serious injuries after three-vehicle Surrey crash

The collision happened in Cloverdale Monday night near 176th Street and 80th Avenue

Glitch in system causes ammonia scare in Pitt Meadows

Fire department quickly determines the alarm to be false.

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

5 to start your day

Abbotsford mourns police officer killed in shootout, controversial Surrey road goes through and more

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Most Read