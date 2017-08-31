Three charged after Maple Ridge police seize drugs, guns, and fast cars

Ridge Meadows RCMP seized cash, drugs, guns and cars during a three-month investigation over the summer.

Cash totalling $140,179, a .22-calibre Mossberg rifle and a .45-calibre Sig Sauer handgun, along with tightly sealed packages of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroine, as well as 1,000 pieces of stolen mail were displayed on a table Thursday at the detachment in downtown Maple Ridge.

The drugs were brightly coloured pink and looked liked candy.

Fentanyl was displayed in the largest quantity – 1.7 kilograms, or enough for 17,000 doses.

“These are dirty, disgusting drugs. And they’re dangerous and they’re harmful to our community,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland.

She added that there’s no such thing as recreational use. Kids, teens, regular working people and educated and addicts have no idea how strong the drugs are, she added.

But anybody who’s selling this “type of garbage is prepared to sell your life away …”

The Ridge Meadows RCMP street enforcement unit ran the investigation, dubbed E-Paperwork, focusing on dealing fentanyl.

On Aug. 4, they arrested Maciej Kranc, 40, of Coquitlam. He faces eight charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession of a restricted firearm and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

He’s being held in custody and appears in court Sept. 12.

Christine Nelson, 54, faces three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a restricted firearm and possession of an unauthorized firearm.

She also appears in court Sept. 12.

Alicia Van Huisen, 30, faces three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

As part of the investigation, police seized: a white 2017 Mercedes GT Coupe, priced at about $170,000; a red 2013 Mercedes SUV, priced at about $60,000; and a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, priced at $10,000.

Supt. Jennifer Hyland addresses the media Thursday morning at the Ridge Meadows RCMP headquarters downtown Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Cash and weapons seized at a recent bust by the Ridge Meadows RCMP. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)