Three dead in Nanaimo structure fire

Three people are dead after crews were called to a reported structure fire at Nanaimo’s Nicol Street on Tuesday.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief Karen Fry said she couldn’t provide further comment.
Multiple emergency services secured an area at 754 Nicol St. at about 12:30 p.m.
#Nanaimo #Fire Multiple emergency services dealing with aftermath of fire 754 Nicol St.— October 10, 2017
Details from authorities pending. pic.twitter.com/eombbsWNkn