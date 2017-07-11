Three kayakers plucked from Pitt Lake

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had a busy Monday night, first helping out a hiker then rescuing kayakers in Pitt Lake.

Search crews first got a call about someone who’d broken an ankle on the Blue Trail in Malcom Knapp Research Forest.

The hiker had fallen about 10 metres and required a rope rescue to haul both her and her companion out of the area. However, her injuries weren’t serious.

As soon as they were done that, search crews picked up three people who were stranded on Goose Island in Pitt Lake after their kayaks overturned. A nearby camper named Brad, heard the yells and called 911, then went and stayed with the kayakers.

Search and rescue’s Ridge 2 boat took all three back to Grant Narrows at the south end of Pitt Lake, where an ambulance took two of them to hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

All three kayakers were wearing lifejackets which helped them survive.