Three strikes and you’re out Maple Ridge motorists

Ridge Meadows RCMP are back on the school-zone patrol again, this time with a three strikes and you’re out approach. Police on Friday pointed out that school zone signs tell motorists they have to slow down to 30 kmh during school days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But just in case they didn’t get the message, in some spots, there will be Speed Watch volunteers with reader boards showing drivers how fast they’re going.

That’s strike two, if the message doesn’t sink and motorists don’t slow down. Strike three is police officer waving down vehicles and offering a ticket and demerit points.

“Police and Speed Watch volunteers working together. You just never know who it will be,” police said.

They’re also hash-tagging #eyesforwardBC ICBC’s anti-distracted driving campaign.