Three teens charged with dealing fentanyl in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police say three 19-year-old men tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict have been charged with a number of drug and gang offences.

A total of 14 charges, including for trafficking of fentanyl and possession of a firearm, have been laid against the trio.

Navpreet Dhaliwal and Sukhjit Malhi are charged with possession of fentayl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA for the purpose of trafficking. They also face charges of possessing a loaded prohibited firearm and of possessing a weapon.

Ishaan Mutneja, meanwhile, is charged with posession of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The arrests were made over the last two weeks, and publicized in an Abbotsford Police news release issued Friday.

In June, the APD said it would be making a more concerted effort to publicize arrests linked to the ongoing conflict, which has been linked to a series of shootings and murders across Abbotsford and the region over the past two years.

Related: Abbotsford mayor says no easy solution to gang violence.