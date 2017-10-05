Overpasses, underpass up for Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker told council Tuesday that CP Rail and other agencies are planning two overpasses and the long-awaited Harris Road underpass, without city hall knowing the projects are going ahead.

On Tuesday night, Becker reported the trio of projects have been submitted to Ottawa for federal approval. The overpasses are proposed for both Kennedy Road and Allen Way.

The mayor said Pitt Meadows should have a voice at the table when these decisions are being made, Becker said.

“These are on a map, these are in the process of being submitted for approval processes through the feds and the province, and nobody has come to talk to us yet. So that’s not acceptable.”

These plans have been long discussed as proposals to alleviate traffic snarls caused by trains – particularly at the Harris Road railway crossing.

However, Becker was surprised that all three projects are being pitched. He was told that recently by CPR officials, who met to advise him of the work being done by the Gateway Transportation Collaboration Forum.

The group is comprised of representatives of Transport Canada, TransLink, Port Metro Vancouver, Greater Vancouver Gateway Council, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and CP Rail.

They form a consortium of agencies working for a more free movement of goods by rail and trucks.

Expression of interest for funding have already been filed with the federal government, noted Becker.

He wrote a letter to the forum, advising that Pitt Meadows should be “a full, albeit junior, partner in these processes.”

While the projects would improve vehicle traffic flow through the city, with virtually no more need to wait for trains, Becker noted they come with CP’s plans to build trains in Pitt Meadows – and the resultant clanking and banging of train cars coming together.

Council expects to hear complaints from people living near the tracks.

“We need to look at what that means for [sound] mitigation, and who is going to pay for it,” said Becker, adding that rows of trees or even a sound wall are potential solutions.

He said council will be reluctant to commit any municipal funding to the projects.

“I need to be a ferocious advocate for my community – me and council and staff.”

Becker is inviting representatives of the forum to present their plans to council in more detail, and he would also like TransLink to attend and speak about the regional transit planning.

Other cities in the region are also assessing projects. The Tri-Cities has four projects that will cost an estimated $180 million.

Movement of goods is a priority for the present government, as train shipments are on the increase.

Although no timeline is available, these are not being viewed as long-term projects.

“They’re pushing as quick as possible,” said Becker.