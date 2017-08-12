TinyKittens fundraising for legal fight

TinyKittens, the non-profit Langley organization that rescues feral cats, has launched a public fund-raiser to help pay the cost of an unspecified legal battle.

The online announcement by the TinyKittens Society Board said the legal battle was likely to continue into 2018, but gave few details.

“We had hoped that the TinyKittens team would be able to deal with this situation internally, without impacting our supporters and our work, but the situation has become much larger than our limited internal resources,” the announcement said.

It refers to “legal threats against TinyKittens,” adding “we who fight to protect cats and kittens were forced to re-focus our energy on protecting TinyKittens.”

It said TinyKittens has had to scale back operations in order to deal with the litigation.

”Rest assured that we have an excellent legal team supporting us, and we do not require additional legal assistance at this time,” the statement said.

“If you would like to donate specifically toward our legal fees, you may do so with our gratitude at TinyKittens.com/legal.”

The board said it is “not able to discuss the litigation or provide additional details at this time.”

The announcement also said TinyKittens founder Shelly Roche has had to scale back her involvement for medical reasons.

Last year, TinyKittens’ held its first fix-a-thon, with 27 felines safely trapped at a feral cat colony in Aldergrove before being spayed and neutered as well as treated for multiple wounds and infections.

The fix-a-thon, using the trap, neuter, release method, was believed to be the first of its kind in Canada.

In 2015, the rescue of Cassidy, the ‘miracle kitten,’ captured the hearts of people all over the world, after his story was featured on Good Morning America, Fox and TV stations across Europe and Japan.

On the brink of death, Cassidy was taken into emergency care after Roche spotted the then nine-week-old tuxedo kitten, which had no use of his back legs.

His hind legs were stumps and badly infected. Cassidy became an internet sensation after video was posted of the kitten using a custom-built wheelchair.

