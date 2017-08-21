Top TransLink executive pulls in $375,000

TransLink’s CEO is making a little less these days despite pay bumps for most other executives, according to the latest documents available.

The 2016 release, posted online in July, says Kevin Desmond took home $317,600 in total compensation, down from former CEO Ian Jarvis’ $463,463. In comparison, BC Transit CEO Manuel Achadinha received $354,707 last year.

Desmond was the only executive to take a pay cut, however. Last year’s top earner, chief financial officer Cathy McLay, earned an extra $16,000 for a total compensation of $375,103.

President and general manager of B.C. Rapid Transit Company Vivienne King received $286,278 (up from $292,574), and Coast Mountain Bus Company president and general manager Haydn Acheson got $288,877, down from former president Doug Kelsey’s $308,069.

Former Vancouver Police deputy chief Doug LePard rounded out the list significantly below the others, at $157,065 in his new role as Transit Police’s top cop.