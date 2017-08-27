Trailer goes up in flames in Mission

A trailer has been destroyed by fire at the Ruskin Trailer Park in Mission. / Chad Graham Facebook Photo

A trailer was been destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon in Mission.

Mission Fire Rescue Service got the emergency call at about 4 p.m. and rushed to the Ruskin Trailer Park, located at 9950 Wilson Road, close to Maple Ridge.

About 25 firefighters, three fire engines and several other apparatus were on scene to control the blaze.

Mission assistant-fire chief Blaine Odenbach said no one was home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries to report.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze to the trailer, stopping it from damaging nearby homes.

“It’s always a concern for us that the fire might spread in these situations,” said Odenbach.

He said mobile home fire are often difficult to extinguish for various reasons, including the fact they usually have metal roofs that contain the heat and inhibit water from getting inside the building.

Fire investigators were on scene late into the evening. The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined.