Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

A non-profit group has abandoned a legal challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline project in British Columbia, saying losing the case could bankrupt the organization.

Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch says the advocacy group decided to withdraw its legal action after the B.C. Supreme Court judge assigned to the case suggested from the bench the premier was not responsible for the decision to grant environmental approval to Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion.

The original court action alleges that the decision to sanction the $6.8-billion project was “tainted” by political donations made by its proponents to former premier Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberal party.

Democracy Watch and PIPE UP Network filed the documents early this year.

Conacher says many of the proponents had applied to intervene in the case and if the government won, they would have asked Democracy Watch to pay legal costs amounting to tens of thousands of dollars.

The petition is one of numerous legal challenges aimed at blocking construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline between the Edmonton area and Burnaby, B.C.

The pipeline expansion would nearly triple the line’s capacity and increase tanker traffic sevenfold along B.C.’s southern coast.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATE: Motorcade to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford has left hospital

Motorcade carrying body of Const. John Davidson expected in Abbotsford between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Trial underway for man charged with pellet-gun attacks in Abbotsford

Harpreet Vaid before the courts on 14 charges from July 2015

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

No wrongdoing found in death of three-year-old Abbotsford girl

Coroner’s report makes no recommendations following death of Nimrat Gill

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Playoff berths on the line

Haney Masters’ Curling sees playoff spots up for grabs as season winds down

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Most Read