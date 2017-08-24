VIDEO: Transit police investigate racist SkyTrain tirade

A video of the racist incident aboard a Burnaby Skytrain was posted to Faceboo. (Ashley Klassen/Facebook)

Transit Police are investigating after an elderly woman launched into a racist tirade on a SkyTrain Monday afternoon.

The woman was identified as a 75-year-old New Westminster woman, known to police for “documented anger-related issues,” although police say she poses no danger to the public.

In videos circulating around social media, the woman is yelling and swearing at an old couple on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby.

WARNING: The language in this video is racist and upsetting:

A man is shown standing up for the couple and telling the woman, “You’re racist,” and to get off the train.

The woman defended herself, saying, “I was just telling them to talk a little quieter and [the elderly man] had an issue. Their excuse is that they talk like this in her country.”

The yellow emergency strip was pressed, and a SkyTrain attendant and police intercepted the train at Brentwood Town Centre station. They spoke to the couple, who said they didn’t need any help.

“It was determined that the aggressor in this situation had used profane and racially slanted language toward the elderly couple,” a Transit Police release said, noting they will speak to the woman about her behaviour.

No charges are being considered.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

