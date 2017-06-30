TransLink adds a train, just for Canada Day

You can hop on the West Coast Express and take in the 150th anniversary Canada Day celebrations in the big city this year. For the first time, TransLink is running the commuter rail train on the nation’s birthday so people don’t have to drive in to enjoy the celebrations in Vancouver.

The Canada Day Express trains leaves Mission station at 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 1, heading into Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver. It makes the return trip back in the early evening, departing from Waterfront Station at 7 p.m.

TransLink is also boosting its SkyTrain service on the Expo and Millennium line for the big day with the last SkyTrain leaving Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m. Fireworks at Canada Place in Vancouver happen at 10:30 p.m.

Buses will also be running on modified schedules on Canada Day to detour around events.

The extra service though may just be TransLink’s way of buttering up commuters. Fare hikes of five and 10 cents kick in on Canada Day to help pay for expanding service. Monthly passes will go up by $1 or $2.

The West Coast Express then resumes its weekday commuter service into Vancouver on Monday.