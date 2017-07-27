TransLink adds extra service for Celebration of Light

Agency adds beefed up security and more SkyTrains

Revellers hitting up the Celebration of Light will have an easier time getting there and back thanks to additional public transit.

TransLink is adding more frequent SkyTrain and SeaBus service on the evenings of July 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 5:

Expo and Millennium Lines will run more frequently throughout the evening, with the last scheduled train leaving Waterfront at 1:16 a.m

Canada Line will provide rush hour level service the entire evening, with every train in service following the fireworks

SeaBus will have sailings every ten minutes between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sailings every 15 minutes will continue until about 12:15 a.m.

Bikes will not be allowed on the SkyTrain after 10 p.m. on firework days.

The West Coast Express will have a special train service for the Aug. 5 finale only. The train will leave Mission at 7 p.m., arrive at Waterfront at 8:15 p.m. and leave Waterfront promptly at midnight.

TransLink is also modifying bus routes in the area. Those include:

2 Macdonald/Downtown.

5 Robson/Downtown.

6 Davie/Downtown.

23 Main Street Station/Yaletown/Beach

See a full list of all changes here.

TransLink will also be beefing up security with more Transit Police at its facilities. They can be contacted by text at 87-77-77. In case of an emergency, call 911.