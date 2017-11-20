Bob Woolsey and Dawn Parker are shown here in 2015. (Bob Friesen file photo)

Trial underway in marijuana ‘compassion club’ case

Bob Woolsey of Mission says police abused their power in 2015 investigation

A Mission man hopes to show that police entrapped him and abused their power when they went undercover to bust his medical marijuana “compassion club” in 2015.

The trial for Bob Woolsey, 65, began Monday in Abbotsford provincial court on five charges of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Woolsey and his wife, Dawn Parker, were arrested by the Mission RCMP on Nov. 25, 2015 after police busted their marijuana facility in Deroche.

At the time, the couple described themselves as the volunteer managers of the BC Pain Society’s compassion club – located at 40810 Taylor Rd. – which they opened in February 2015.

Woolsey is representing himself in court. On Monday during portions of his questioning of police witnesses, he said the club was formed to provide a closer location than Vancouver for individuals in the Fraser Valley who require marijuana to relieve medical symptoms.

Woolsey said he doesn’t dispute the facts of the case as presented by the Crown.

“I only dispute the circumstances under which this took place,” he told the judge.

Among those testifying Monday morning were two undercover officers who were involved in the investigation.

Each of them testified that they entered the facility posing as customers interested in buying marijuana.

One officer said he entered the club on Nov. 21, 2015 and observed baked items, caramels, syringes filled with colourful liquids, a vending machine stocked with marijuana products, and jars filled with herbal marijuana.

The officer said he spoke with Woolsey, who described some of the products to him, and he then purchased a pain cream and two caramels.

The investigator also asked to buy herbal cannabis, but was denied because he didn’t have a medical marijuana certificate to do so. Woolsey referred him to the BC Pain Society.

The cream and caramel were later sent for testing, which confirmed they contained THC, the primary psychoactive component of cannabis.

The other officer said he visited the club on Nov. 19, 2015 and attempted to make a purchase from the vending machine.

Woolsey interrupted the purchase and told the man he could only buy something if he was a club member.

An existing member who was in the facility at the time agreed that the undercover officer could use his membership.

The investigator then bought a strain of marijuana called “Pink OG” from the vending machine, and analysis later confirmed that it was cannabis.

Two other officers whose job it was to process the evidence testified about the materials that were brought to them by the undercover operators.

They said these included a strain of cannabis called “Purple Erckle” and “Rock Star” shatter – a derivative of marijuana that is in concentrated form, making it hard and brittle.

The investigation resulted in search warrants being executed on Nov. 25, 2015, at the couple’s commercial and residential properties and the subsequent laying of charges against Woolsey in August 2016.

The trial is expected to run until Friday and then resume on Jan. 15.

Previous story
B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson
Next story
Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hopes new Riverview building just a start

105-bed building announced in 2015

Maple Ridge mayor talks ‘Nasty women’ in politics

On SFU panel discussion Wednesday in PoCo

Trial underway in marijuana ‘compassion club’ case

Bob Woolsey of Mission says police abused their power in 2015 investigation

UPDATE: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

UPDATE: Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

SFU study suggests unstable housing makes it hard to stick to treatment regimen

Supporters of SOGI education to rally in Abbotsford Tuesday

Group says demonstration aims to “stand against hatred, and the spread of disinformation”

Wet weather expected for much of coastal B.C.

The Weather Network is calling for up to 200mm of rain to fall in some areas of the South Coast and Vancouver Island

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

Port Mann, Golden Ears traffic up since tolls removed: report

City staff report says congestion woes easing on Pattullo Bridge as a result

Convicted child sex offender’s sixth lawyer resigns before sentencing

One time school board candidate Corey Neyrinck case delayed in BC Supreme Court yet again

ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

TransLink mulls distance-based fares, low-income discounts

Metro Vancouver transit agency launches final phase of fare review

Most Read