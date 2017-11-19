Tributes continue for Maple Ridge man killed in accident

Tributes continue to pour in for Aiden Serr, the popular Maple Ridge man who lost his life in a tragic car accident last week.

Beverley Martin met and volunteered with Aiden during the last federal election.

“He was a reliable, dedicated and enthusiastic addition to our team. I enjoyed working with him very much. Such a loss,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I didn’t know Aiden but he has made an impact on my relationship with my boys…up the mountain we will go. Thank you for sharing this tribute and my deepest condolences to all of you,” Tony Controneo, manager of community services for the City of Maple Ridge, wrote on THE NEWS website.

Below that Julie Barker-Brown wrote, “The world has been deprived of a talented caring dedicated young man with a huge heart. Sending prayers for peace and comfort to his family and friends and all who knew him.”

“I never got the privilege to meet this incredible person but the stories that are coming up of him make me cry as the world needs people like Aiden here on earth. He sounds like the person that everyone wants their idol to be,” wrote Trina Jarnell in another Facebook post.

A celebration of life is being planned for Nov. 25 at the Maple Ridge Baptist Church, at the corner of 222nd St. in downtown Maple Ridge at 1 p.m.

The family is planning to have a display of Aiden’s photography, and show the short film that he had been working on while attending at Simon Fraser University, where he was studying film and biology.