Two charged in Brookswood purse snatching and other crimes in Langley

Langley police observed a purse snatching in progress of an elderly woman outside the Brookswood Royal Bank on Nov. 11. It led to the arrest of a man and woman who now face multiple charges. Google Street View

Langley RCMP are crediting a Brookswood resident for helping police stop two alleged criminals who they say were involved in a purse snatching of an elderly woman and other crimes in Langley.

But the pair charged aren’t from Langley. The woman accused in the purse snatching is from Maple Ridge and the male suspect is from Port Coquitlam.

On Nov. 11, the Langley RCMP received a phone call of a suspicious vehicle in a Brookswood neighbourhood.

The query of the licence plate number revealed that the vehicle may have been used in another recent robbery in Langley, said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill..

Langley RCMP officers and an off duty member attended the area and observed a purse snatching in progress of an elderly woman in the vicinity of the Royal Bank near 200B St. and 40 Ave., said Mulvihill.

The officers arrested a female suspect, but a male, who was driving the reported suspicious vehicle, fled the area.

RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services responded and assisted in the apprehension of the male driver.

The vehicle the pair were in was reported stolen. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to recovery of evidence relating to four other thefts and robberies that had been committed in Langley between Nov. 3 and 10, said police. These robbery investigations are ongoing however, said Mulvihill.

The woman charged is Daena Judd, 41, of Maple Ridge. Judd faced two counts of robbery and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. She currently remains in custody with her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Brent Christopher Jackson, 37, of Port Coquitlam, has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, one Count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited with a licence suspended.

He currently remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 20.

“This is a great example of the community and the police working together to combat crime. Citizens should be aware of their surroundings and suspicious behavior such as vehicles that appear to be out of place, idling for long periods of time, or returning to one location multiple times, especially heading into the holiday season,” said Mulvihill.

A Brookswood resident who had a parcel delivered to the front door saw it stolen within an hour, with the thief caught on the resident’s surveillance cameras.

One resident is warning of criminals preying on the elderly after her senior father was robbed at the Coast Capital ATM recently. The man in his 80s took out the money and a woman wearing a hat and scarf came up to him and grabbed his wallet, before jumping into a vehicle and driving away.

Langley RCMP are investigating.

“To enhance your own personal safety citizens should deposit or withdraw large sums of money during daylight hours when the bank is open and there are lots of people around, and if not have a friend escort you,” Mulvihill suggests.

As to why criminals come all the way from other communities to commit crimes in Brookswood, that is often the case, said Mulhivill.

“Typically offenders don’t commit crimes where they live. There is a higher risk of being recognized,” she said.



