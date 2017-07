Both house fires took place along 227th Street in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge fire department respond to a house fire in the 12300 block of 227 Street Friday morning.

A family escaped unharmed after a house fire in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the fire at 5 a.m. Saturday morning in the 12200 block of 227 Street.

The fire was confined to the garage.

Another fire along 227th Street took place Friday morning in a house in the 12300 block that was also confined to the garage.

That family also made it out of the house unharmed.

The cause of both fires are still under investigation.

