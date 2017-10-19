Two in custody after bloody fight in Maple Ridge

The altercation took place at the corner of 224 Street and 124 Avenue.

Blood on the sidewalk at the corner of 224 Street and 124 Avenue where an altercation took place Wednesday evening. (Contributed)

Blood stained the sidewalk close to where a knife was found after an altercation in Maple Ridge Wednesday evening.

But according to Ridge Meadows RCMP, there was no stabbing.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded, with as many as six cars, to the call of a fight at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of 224th Street and 124th Avenue.

It is not known how many people were involved. Police recovered a knife at the scene.

Police said two males, who both knew each other, were detained at the scene and are currently in custody.

“We can tell you that we do know that the parties involved are known to each other, so this was not a random attack,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk, with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

Gresiuk said that there were some injuries, but didn’t want to elaborate on what those were. Neither could she say whether either of the individuals received medical attention at hospital.

“Right now, still, there is lots we are working on right now, and we are just not at that position to be talking and releasing any further information right now,” Gresiuk said.

She could not say whether either of the men were known to police or whether they are still searching for anyone with respect to the incident.

But, she said, there is no risk to public safety.

Gresiuk is looking for witnesses to the incident.

“We are looking for any information. Even if you know what happened before, during or after, please come, we’d love to hear,” she said, adding that any piece of information helps paint a full picture of the incident for police.

• Anyone with any information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.