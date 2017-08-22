Two injured in nighttime boat crash at Harrison Lake

Submitted photo A boat ran aground on Friday night last week along the coast of a small island in Harrison Lake. Two people on board were injured and transported to hospital.

A nighttime boat crash in Harrison Lake has Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR) reminding people to use extreme caution on the water.

They were called out to a boating accident at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Dave Harder with KHSAR said they arrived to find a cabin cruiser had collided into the shore of Camille Island, at the southeast corner of Echo Island. There were two people and two dogs aboard the boat, and the people had suffered multiple injuries.

“It took all the skill and experience of the team to extricate the couple from the damaged boat as it lay in a very precarious position on the rocks,” Harder said. They were brought to the Harrison boat launch on the Harrison Osprey, and transferred to BC Ambulance paramedics.

“KHSAR reminds boaters to exercise caution when travelling in darkness,” Harder added. “Harrison Lake has many hazards that are hard to see at night.”

The RCMP were on the scene of the boat crash on Sunday. While unsure of what led the boat to run aground, Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail said safety on the water starts with knowing your equipment and practising safe boating at all times.