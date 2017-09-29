Two Langley men arrested in massive Coquitlam RCMP investigation

A Coquitlam investigation resulted in arrests of people ranging in age from 19 to 69.

A Langley father and son are among the 11 people facing 58 charges in a 17-month RCMP investigation that resulted in some shocking seizures of drugs and weapons.

In February of 2016, the Coquitlam RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime team launched an investigation into alleged drug trafficking that ultimately became ENightlife.

The investigation has led to 58 charges against 11 people; the seizure of guns, drugs, luxury cars, and cash; and the disruption of a Coquitlam-based criminal organization that specialized in trafficking fentanyl and relied heavily on family ties.

“The 11 accused range in age from 19 to 69 and include four individuals who represent three generations of one Coquitlam family as well as a father and son from Langley,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

Zach Morgan Ronald Joyce, a 25-year-old male resident of Langley is charged with conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and trafficking in a controlled substance.

His dad, Ronald James Yaroshuk, is a 59-year-old Langley man who his charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

The alleged leader of the group, 34-year-old Coquitlam resident Andrew Leach, is facing 20 charges including directing a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, and 14 firearms offences.

Charges against the other accused include membership in a criminal organization, trafficking in a controlled substance, and 25 firearms offences.

“These charges and seizures are a major milestone for everyone who has worked on ENightlife and great example of how integrated policing is supposed to work,” said RCMP Insp. Bryon Massie. “Most importantly, this is excellent news for every community that’s been impacted by these individuals and their activities.”

ENightlife started when Coquitlam RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime team targeted an alleged criminal organization trafficking in legal and illegal drugs including fentanyl, Alprazolam (Xanax), cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA (ecstasy). The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit assisted the investigation by way of the Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority; a predictive targeting process that integrates municipal, provincial, and federal intelligence.

ENightlife Backgrounder

Individuals charged

• Merissa Demosten, 24 year old female resident of Coquitlam charged with:

membership in a criminal organization

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance

possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 5)

Status:

currently in custody

next court date is October 11, 2017

• Arghavan Ebrahimi, 25 year old female resident of Coquitlam charged with:

membership in a criminal organization

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Golareh-Sadat Ehtesham-Far, 25 year old female resident of Port Moody charged with:

membership in a criminal organization

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Morvarid Hashemi, 25 year old female resident of Port Coquitlam charged with:

membership in a criminal organization

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Zach Morgan Ronald Joyce, 25 year old male resident of Langley charged with:

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 3, 2017

• Mariah Kemp, 26 year old female resident of Port Moody charged with:

trafficking in a controlled substance

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 3, 2017

• Andrew Edwin Robert Leach, 34 year old male resident of Coquitlam charged with:

directing a criminal organization

conspiracy to commit drug trafficking

trafficking in a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance (x 2)

possession of proceeds of crime

possession of a prohibited firearm (x 3)

possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition (x 6)

possession of a restricted firearm without a license (x 2)

possession of a prohibited device for a firearm (x 2)

possession of a non-restricted firearm without a license

Status:

currently in custody

next court date is October 11, 2017

• Karen Leach (mother of Andrew Leach), 69 year old female resident of Coquitlam charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a restricted firearm without a license

possession of a prohibited firearm (x 2)

possession of a prohibited device for a firearm (x 2)

possession of a non-restricted firearm without a license

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Marcus Leach (nephew of Andrew Leach), 19 year old male resident of Coquitlam, charged with:

possession of proceeds of crime

possession of a prohibited firearm without a license (x 2)

possession of a restricted firearm without a license

possession of a prohibited device for a firearm (x 2)

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Rhonda Leach (sister of Andrew Leach), a 40 year old female resident of Coquitlam charged with: possession of proceeds of crime

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 5, 2017

• Ronald James Yaroshuk (father of Zach Joyce), 59 year old male resident of Langley charged with:

trafficking in a controlled substance

Status:

released with conditions

next court date is October 3, 2017

Seized: Firearms

1 modified (i.e., sawed-off) shotgun

2 unmodified 12 gauge shotguns

Steyr AUG A 1 rifle

1 Norinco carbine

1 Sterling sub-machine gun with a prohibited magazine and silencer

1 9 mm carbine

1 Cobray M11/9 submachine gun

6 prohibited carbine magazines

1 Steyr 9 mm pistol

1 Beretta .40 caliber pistol

1 Glock 17 pistol

1 modified Glock 23 fully automatic pistol

4 high-capacity pistol magazines

hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibres

Seized: Proceeds of Crime

Cash

$784,603.61 (CAD)

$5,599.00 (USD)

Seized: Vehicles

2009 Mercedes-Benz E320

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL55

2007 Nissan Altima

2009 Acura TL