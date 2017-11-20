Man, woman charged in Burnaby Starbucks killing

Manslaughter charges approved after man assaulted last summer in what police call targeted attack

Two people have been charged following a deadly assault last summer at a Burnaby Starbucks.

Michael Page-Vincelli was assaulted at a Starbucks in the 6500-block of Hastings Street on July 12, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Lawrence Alvin Sharpe, 40, and Oldouz Pournouruz, 35, were charged on Saturday with manslaughter.

Police confirm the attack was targeted.

The two accused were set to make their first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver on Monday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.