Two months jail for man involved in chase that injured Abbotsford police officer

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to two months in jail in connection with an incident that left an Abbotsford police officer with minor injuries following a physical altercation.

Melville Sidney Porteous pleaded guilty to fleeing from a peace officer and received the jail sentence, along with a two-year driving prohibition and $100 fine.

Charges of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited were stayed.

According to an APD media release from July, the incident in question began when an officer pulled over a red Nissan Sentra on the morning of July 1 at Bevan Avenue and Ware Street. The officer was questioning the driver when the car took off. The police release said at the time that the member was dragged down the road, before he climbed back into the Nissan.

“A short physical altercation occurred before the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle,” police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Officers pursued the vehicle for eight blocks before the chase was stopped. The vehicle travelled first on Highway 11, then east on Highway 1, before exiting on No. 3 Road near Yarrow.