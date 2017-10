Emergency crews, air ambulance on scene near Deroche

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving two motorcyles on the Laughed Highway in Deroche.

While no official information has been released, Justin Gordon, a nearby resident, said the accident happened at around 4 p.m. on the Lougheed Highway near Oasis Country Estates.

Air ambulances are on scene and traffic eastbound is heavily backed up.

More details to come.