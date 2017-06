Emergency services rushed to Golden Ears Park Sunday afternoon to help two overdose victims.

Two people have overdosed at Golden Ears Park.

The Maple Ridge fire department along with ambulance and the RCMP were called to an area at North Beach in Golden Ears Park just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

At first members were informed that it was a one kilometre walk in, but a trail was discovered that was navigable by ambulance.

More information to come.