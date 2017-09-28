Two teens arrested, two at large after Langley home invasion

Police say the suspects were allegedly driving a vehicle they stole from the home

Two Surrey teens are in custody, and two other suspects are at large after allegedly breaking into a South Langley home and stealing goods as well as the home owner’s vehicle Thursday morning.

Langley RCMP said in a statement that they received reports of a home invasion in southern Brookswood at about 1:30 a.m. One caller told Mounties a group of men had entered the home and stole items, then took off in the property owners’ vehicle.

Police located the fleeing vehicle using Air One, then deployed spike belts and stopped the vehicle at the intersectiuon of 168 Street and 92 Street.

Four people took off, police said, but two suspects aged 16 and 17 were tracked by Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and arrested.

The investigation into the two outstanding suspects is ongoing, police said.