U-Haul van loaded with couple’s belongings stolen in Abbotsford, found empty in Surrey

A young couple moving to Vancouver from Moncton, N.B., lost nearly all their possessions when their U-Haul cube van was stolen last week, police say.

Abbotsford Police say the cube van was reported stolen at 5 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 12 from a park-and-ride lot at Lonzo Road and Sumas Way in Abbotsford. The Ford E-450 van was loaded with the possessions of a couple moving to Vancouver for job and educational opportunities.

The van was found the next day in the parking lot of the South Surrey Recreation Centre, but it had been emptied of all its contents, including household furnishings, clothing, kitchen appliances, wedding gifts and momentos, books, electronics, a bass guitar and accessories, along with a quilt and handmade tool box with “tremendous sentimental value.”

Anyone with information on the theft should contact police at 604-859-5225, or by text at 222973 (abbypd). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

