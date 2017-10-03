U.S. woman still reaching out to Maple Ridge after shooting

Jordan McIldoon and Amber Bereza were planning to get married. (Contributed)

The woman who stayed with Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon during his final moments following Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas is still helping out, offering her support to Jordan’s girlfriend Amber Bereza.

We have not met yet but you will always be in my thoughts and heart, Heather Gooze tells Bereza on social media.

“I am glad I was able to be there for you and Jordan,” Gooze said.

Gooze, from Nevada, held McIldoon’s hand and stayed with him for hours after he succumbed to his injuries.

He was among 59 killed and more than 500 injured after a gunman with an automatic weapon set up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and fired down on the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest concert.

McIldoon died in Gooze’s arms. She refused to leave him and spoke with Amber by phone.

Bereza said her boyfriend showed her what unconditional love is.

“You were truly the love of my life … I can never express how much you meant to me,” she said on Facebook.

The two were planning to get married and have a family.

“You will forever be in my heart, until the end of time. Forever and always my love.”

• A gofundme page to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting has already exceeded $3.2 million.