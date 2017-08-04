UPDATE: 18-year-old dies in Abbotsford daytime shooting

Shooting victim heard yelling “I’m dying, I’m dying,” had to be removed from his car through apartment

A shooting on Oriole Crescent has left an 18-year-old man dead.

The man, driving a white Chrysler 300 in Abbotsford, was apparently shot in the chest and fled the scene, turning down George Ferguson Way Friday afternoon.

A suspect, who may be armed, remains at large.

Appears victim drove away from Oriole, turned onto GFW here, and crashed about a block away. pic.twitter.com/eYvuFa9Tkk — Kelvin Gawley (@KelvinGawley) August 4, 2017

The driver didn’t get far before crashing into an apartment building, narrowly missing a woman outside at the time. The woman’s son, Eric Boldt, said his mother was shaken up, but OK.

The gun shot victim was heard saying “I’m dying, I’m dying” before ambulance personnel arrived. Paramedics had to free the man from his vehicle through the apartment, police said.

He was taken to hospital but passed away shortly after.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation,

The Abbotsford Police Department helicopter and a K9 unit were searching for at least one suspect Friday afternoon.

Editors note: An earlier version of this story reported that police said the shooting victim was in his 20s. Police have since said he was 18 years old.