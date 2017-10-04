UPDATE: Chilliwack elementary school put in lockdown during police incident

Unknown police incident occurs just as parents picking up kids near the notorious house

Bernard elementary was briefly in lockdown this afternoon right around pickup at the end of the school day due to a police incident at a notorious drug house adjacent to the school.

Details of what happened were unclear by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday but more than a dozen RCMP officers, including plainclothes members of the drug section, descended on the well-known house.

The most high-profile incident at the house occurred in the summer of 2016 when 40-year-old John Anderson was killed inside. David McKay and Cyndie Arryelle Markel-Rempel are accused in his killing and the case is still making its way through the justice system.

One little boy walking home from school Wednesday with a caregiver told The Progress the kids were told they were in “lockdown” but he didn’t know why.

“I’m scared,” he said before being told there was nothing to worry about.

Another woman walked by with a young child and similarly consoled him.

“They are keeping us safe,” she said of the heavy police presence. “That’s what they are there for.”

A number of arrests were made at the house, but how many, if any, had to do with the incident Wednesday is unclear. At least one individual was arrested unrelated to what happened that day. He was spotted as someone wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The property in question has been deemed uninhabitable and a bylaw officer was on scene to issue a ticket to the home’s owner who was among those outside.

Neighbours have long complained about the coming and going at all hours at the house. One neighbour said it once was a beautiful home built in 1963 as she recalled.

“We call it the crack house,” said another.

In another incident in the summer, an alleged thief was chased by construction workers many blocks to the Glenwood house. The thief was arrested at the scene.

More details as they become available.

