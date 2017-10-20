UPDATE: Chilliwack mother issues plea for info on missing son

Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old boy, who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: Alec Townsend was found on Oct. 20, and is safe at home.

The mother of a missing 13-year-old boy is pleading for anyone to come forward with information about his disappearance.

“Alec has been missing since 3:40 yesterday afternoon,” wrote Natalie Phelps-Townsend on social media Thursday. “Please, please, if anyone sees him, call police.”

He was last seen on October 19 by a family member in the 5900-block of Vedder Road.

His mom said they are “worried sick and can’t find him.”

Chilliwack RCMP put out a release Friday requesting assistance from the public in finding Alec Townsend, 13, of Sardis, who was reported missing from Chilliwack Thursday and was still missing the next day.

“Police and family are concerned for Alec’s well being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” says RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

“I truly appreciate everyone who is searching and helping us look for him,” she said.

Phelps-Townsend said her son, who has a slim build, was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a zipper in the front, blue jeans and grey Skechers. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Alec is about five-foot-three.

“As RCMP investigators continue to search for Alec they are asking the public to remain watchful for him,” said Rail.

Phelps-Townsend posted on Facebook that a search party was organized, meeting at the Save-On-Foods parking lot on Promontory Road at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alec Townsend is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611, or, to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

