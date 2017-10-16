UPDATE: Chilliwack teenager wanted by police may be armed

Two weeks after Chilliwack RCMP first issued a plea for help to locate a wanted man, police say he is still at large and he may be armed.

Dhillon Singh Sahota, 18, is wanted for uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and two counts of assault.

“We believe there are individuals who have knowledge of Mr. Sahota’s whereabouts,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Monday. “We believe this person to be dangerous and we urge anyone with information as to Mr. Sahota’s location to call police immediately.”

Sahota faces the charges in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 28 in Chilliwack.

On Monday, Rail said he is still wanted and police have learned he may be in possession of a firearm. RCMP caution the public that if Sahota is seen, do not attempt to apprehend him but immediately call 911.

He is described by police as a Caucasian male; height 170 centimetres (5’7”); weight 72 kilograms (159 lbs); with brown eyes and black hair. One person who says she knows Sahota’s background told The Progress the police description is somewhat misleading as his mother is First Nations and his father is South Asian.

While just legally an adult, the alleged crimes Sahota is wanted for occurred just six days after charges were dropped related to another series of incidents.

On Sept. 22, a stay of proceedings was entered on charges in a court proceeding against Sahota. He faced two counts of assault on Jan. 25, one count of forcible entry from Feb. 10 and one count of uttering threats from Feb. 12. He also is alleged to have breached bail on Aug. 10, a charge that was dropped on Sept. 26.

As late as July 4 Sahota was scheduled to enter a guilty plea on those charges, but after a scheduled trial on Sept. 22, charges were dropped.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dhillon Singh Sahota is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

