UPDATE: Cyclist, car collide in Mission, no serious injuries reported

Police, firefighters and ambulance attended scene, youth taken to hospital as a precaution

A cyclist and a motor vehicle collided on Seventh Avenue and James Street in Mission this afternoon. / Kevin Mills Photo

A cyclist and a motor vehicle collided in Mission this afternoon.

Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at Seventh Avenue and James Street.

The accident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (July 26)

According to Mission RCMP it was a low speed impact. Police say the vehicle was entering the intersection and the cyclist, reported to be 13-years-old, also entered the intersection without stopping.

The youth did not have any physical signs of injury, but was taken to Mission Memorial Hospital as a precaution.