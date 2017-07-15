UPDATE: Homes evacuated in Lake Country

Fire suspected to start in the ditch

UPDATE: 8:52 p.m.

Grant Kolbeck saw fire racing up the hill towards his home Saturday afternoon and knew it was time to go.

He grabbed his cat and evacuated.

Kolbeck lives just above the property where the fire started on Nighthawk Road, about 4:30 p.m.

He says he saw the flames below his home and left in a moments notice.

“I’ve been around fires before and when it’s time to go, you just go,” he says.

The Lake Country resident rents his home and says he didn’t have much time to pack any belongings.

His wife is currently working in Saskatchewan and is aware of the situation.

“You can replace things,” Kolbeck explains.

He is not sure where he and his cat will spend the night but was headed to the evacuation centre in Kelowna.

There are reports structures have been damaged in the blaze, although no confirmation on the extent of the loss or where the structures were located.

—————

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

The blaze in Lake Country has grow to 20 hectares in size and is not contained.

BC Wildfire service has six air support units on scene as well as ground crews.

Trees are reportedly candling.

ESS volunteers are available to help register residents now at the existing reception centre at the Kelowna Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue at Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue. Those people out of their homes must attend the reception centre in person to register for assistance and group lodging.

————

UPDATE: 6:48 p.m.

According to an RCMP officer on scene the fire started on a property on Nighthawk Road, Saturday afternoon.

All homes along Nighthawk Road are being evacuated along with those living on Camp Road and some houses on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support Lake Country fire crews fighting a spreading grass fire in Okanagan Centre.

Wind is a major factor in the fire, gusting at 70 kilometres an hour.

————-

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Management is assisting local fire departments in fighting a blaze in Lake Country.

The fire started just before 4:30 p.m. and is on the North side of McKinley Island on the East side of Okanagan Lake.

Several air tankers and helicopters have been called in as well. Boaters on Wood Lake are asked to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and structures are threatened.

Residents are reportedly leaving their homes on their own accord.

More to come.

——-

Emergency crews are responding to an apparent grass fire in Lake Country.

The fire reportedly broke out at about 4:30 p.m.

Strong winds are reportedly causing the fire to grow.

More to come.