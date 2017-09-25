UPDATE: Highway 10 reopens after fatal crash

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 10 near 176 Street in Cloverdale.

The crash is reported to have happened just before midnight on Sunday.

Images from the scene show a completely destroyed red Honda and a silver sedan with its front and left side smashed in.

Reports say that the woman driving the red Honda was killed when the silver car lost control and swerved across several lanes of traffic.

The driver of the silver car is in hospital with unknown injuries.

Hwy. 10, which had been closed for several hours following the crash, has since reopened.

RCMP have not yet responded to a call for comment and there is no word on whether speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

More to come.

Police and paramedics respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 10. (Shane MacKichan photo)

