UPDATE: IHIT on scene after fatal Surrey house fire

SURREY – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene after dead body has been found after a fire in Surrey overnight.
Firefighters were on scene in the 12300-block of 112A Avenue in the Bridgeview area just before 1 a.m.
A witness at the scene says the front of single-storey home was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.
According to the witness, a woman was found in the back yard and was treated by ambulance after being helped out.
One person was located dead in the home, they added.
Surrey RCMP have made a large crime scene and police have yet to comment.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
More to come.