UPDATE: Mission mill fire under control (with video)

A mill fire on Harbour Avenue in Mission is now out, no cause has been determined at this time

A mill fire on Harbour Avenue has kept Mission firefighters busy for most of Saturday night.

Mission Fire Rescue Service received a call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, reporting a blaze at a mill located north of the dock.

When firefighters arrived, a large cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the building. They discovered the main cedar shake building was fully involved.

“The fire was quite extensive when we arrived,” said Mission fire chief Dale Unrau.

Firefighters from all three halls were called in to battle the blaze, which was contained quite quickly.

By 9 p.m. the fire was out, with firefighters remaining on scene to ensure no hot spots flared up.

There was no one in the mill when the fire began and Unrau said there are no injuries to report.

“The upper floor of the mill has substantial damage,” said Unrau, adding that the roof of the mill has fallen into the building.

He estimated it could take month before the business was fully operational again.

Fire investigators are currently on scene. No cause of the fire has yet to be determined.