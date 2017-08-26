UPDATE: One lane open on Highway 1 following motorcycle crash

Incident happened before 5 p.m. near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford

At least three ambulances, two firetrucks and an air ambulance responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 1 westbound just east of the Clearbrook Road exit.

At 8 p.m. only one lane of the highway remained open westbound at Clearbrook.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 WB 1 lane open, and 1 lane closed at Clearbrook road in #Abbotsford due to a vehicle incident.https://t.co/MeoJ36ecI9 — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) August 27, 2017

Eastbound traffic did not appear to be affected.

It is not known if anyone was taken in the air ambulance or how many people, if any, were injured. Police representatives were not immediately reachable.

More to come.