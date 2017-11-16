Police investigate the discovery of a body behind a business on Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack Thursday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

UPDATE: RCMP investigating body found behind Chilliwack business

IHIT not involved but serious crimes, forensics and BC Coroners service looking into death

Police were on the scene much of the day Thursday after a body was discovered behind a business on Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, however, was not involved, according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Rail could say little more other than that police continued to investigate, and that there is no danger to the public.

Along with the BC Coroners Service, the Chilliwack RCMP’s serious crimes unit was investigating along with the Lower Mainland forensic identification unit.

The individual who died was under a blue tarp for several hours in the gravel parking lot behind Michael Bryan Auto Brokers. The lot is surrounded by a fence topped with barbed wire.

Police were seen talking to a CN Rail worker at the scene about the discovery of the body, and officers were seen opening the unlocked back door of the business.

See The Progress for more information as it becomes available.

