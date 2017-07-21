VIDEO: One dead after shooting in Chilliwack industrial area

Man killed at Kal Tire in Chlliwack; incident believed to be targeted

Three bullet holes were visible in the side of an Audi as Chilliwack RCMP investigate a shooting at the KalTire retread plant on Progress Way and Lickman Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

One man is dead after a shooting Friday morning at a Kal Tire facility in Chilliwack Friday morning.

Mounties were called to the 43000 block of Progress Way just before 9 a.m. There, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, but has since died, police said in a statement released at 1 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to handle the case.

Chilliwack RCMP said “the shooting appears to be targeted.”

The name of the victim has not been released, as next of kin have not yet been notified.

Three bullet holes were visible in the driver’s-side passenger door of a grey Audi parked in front of the business, which is on the corner of Progress Way and Lickman Road.

Police were examining the Audi closely and interviewing employees.

Ambulances, an advanced life support unit and members of Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services were all on the scene around 10 a.m.

Shortly after police were called to the scene of the shooting, Chilliwack Fire Department crews were called to a fully-involved vehicle fire under the Vedder Canal Bridge on Highway 1.

It is not yet known whether the two incidents are linked.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 over the bridge was down to one lane, with Drive BC warning drivers of congestion in the area.

Watch for more details as they become available.

