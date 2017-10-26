Women and men gather on the steps of the courthouse to sing and stand against violence towards women Thursday in Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, is also linked to police search

  • Oct. 26, 2017 10:47 a.m.
  • News

A man connected to a rural Shuswap property where human remains were found this week has been remanded in custody, following an appearace in provincial court in Vernon Thursday for a bail hearing on an unrelated matter.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

Outside court, a group of protesters called for an end to violence against women while drummers performed songs.

Police have not directly claimed this property search is connected to Sagmoen, whose father owns the residence at 2290 Salmon River Road.

According to court documents, a mortgage foreclosure petition was filed by CIBC on a Maple Ridge property Curtis Sagmoen owned in 2013. The property is on Gilker Hill road. Sagmoen’s occupation is listed in the documents as a “pile driver/ bridgeman.

On Wednesday,Cpl. Dan Moskaluk spoke to reporters by the property but gave little indication how long police would remain on scene, saying there was no timeline for the investigation.

Human remains were found on the property over the weekend; however Moskaluk wouldn’t identify the remains or confirm if they belonged to one or more persons. Court records have been sealed for this property search. Watch for more on this story as it unfolds.

Sagmoen is expected to be back in court Nov. 23.

See also:

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

 

